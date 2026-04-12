Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan film shows no growth, lags behind Dude, Dragon

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: The science fiction romantic comedy, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan has failed to see an increase in its collections after a sub-par opening. The film has managed to out-earn Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, released on the same day, but is not picking up pace as expected. Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's still from the movie.

Love Insurance Kompany box office performance According to the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Love Insurance Kompany collected ₹7.05 crore on day 1 of its release. On the second day and first Saturday, the film didn't show much improvement and collected ₹7.70 crore. With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at ₹14.75 crore net. Love Insurance Kompany is faring better than Pradeep's first film Love Today, which earned just over ₹7 crore in its first two days. However, it is now lagging behind his other two hits - Dude ( ₹20 crore), and Dragon ( ₹17 crore). Both those films saw a huge jump in collections on Saturday, which LIK has failed to emulate.

About Love Insurance Kompany Helmed by Vignesh Shivan and jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the science fiction romantic comedy also stars Krithi Shetty Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy in supporting roles. The film is set in 2040, where people in love insure their relationships through a dating app named LIK, but a man who believes in organic love, falls in love with a woman embracing tech-driven romance. In doing so, he seeks to challenge LIK.

However, the film’s journey to release has faced multiple hurdles. Love Insurance Kompany was first scheduled to hit theatres on September 18, 2025, before being postponed to October 17 for the Diwali slot. It was later shifted again to avoid clashing with Pradeep’s other release, Dude. Further delays pushed the film’s release to December 18, 2025, and then to February, with rumours of a Valentine’s Day release eventually not coming through.

On Saturday, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and penned a note thanking the audience for the love. He wrote, "Thanks for so many good hearts for flocking the theatres with soooo much love, it's a movie made for the theatre experience, enjoy your summer and kids along! ❤ take your families. Pls ignore all the negativity and orchestrated negative reviews! And purely enjoy the movie in theatres near you! We have sincerely worked hard to give you all a good experience, see it to believe it."