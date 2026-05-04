Birthday girl Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala temple on TN poll results day; fans react: ‘Praying for Thalapathy to win’

Actor Trisha Krishnan marked her birthday with a serene and spiritual visit to the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Beginning her special day on an auspicious note, she sought blessings at the divine abode of Sri Venkateswara, nestled in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a producer's son's wedding in Chennai together.

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Several video clips have surfaced online, capturing the Karuppu actor at the temple premises in the early hours, where she offered prayers and had darshan. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a striking coincidence – her birthday visit aligns with Tamil Nadu election counting day, marking a crucial moment as her rumoured beau, Vijay, makes his much-anticipated electoral debut.

Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Temple

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{{^usCountry}} According to several clips circulating on X, Trisha arrived at the temple premises at dawn, dressed in an elegant white floral kurta set paired with matching straight pants and a dupatta. Inside the shrine, she was also seen draped in a rich red shawl adorned with intricate golden brocade borders. She also took a moment to greet the paparazzi waiting outside and graciously posed for pictures with fans who had gathered in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to several clips circulating on X, Trisha arrived at the temple premises at dawn, dressed in an elegant white floral kurta set paired with matching straight pants and a dupatta. Inside the shrine, she was also seen draped in a rich red shawl adorned with intricate golden brocade borders. She also took a moment to greet the paparazzi waiting outside and graciously posed for pictures with fans who had gathered in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of her. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were quick to speculate that her temple visit may be linked to ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s big day at the election counting booths. Social media buzzed with reactions, with one user commenting, “She came for TVK,” while another wrote, “Green flag Vijay anna.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks like, “Praying for Thalapathy to win,” and even, “Imagine Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Trisha’s birthday.”

Perched on the seventh hill of the Seshachalam range, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple stands as one of India’s most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also revered as Balaji, the centuries-old shrine attracts millions of devotees from across the country and around the world each year.

About Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

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Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed headlines after she was spotted accompanying actor-turned-politician Vijay to a wedding reception in Chennai. Several photos and videos of their outing soon surfaced on social media, fuelling speculation and leaving fans divided over the nature of their relationship.

The actor also became a target of online trolling, with criticism mounting over alleged links to the politician, especially in the wake of reports surrounding his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and her divorce filing, which reportedly includes accusations of infidelity among other claims.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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