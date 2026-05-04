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    Vijay will be next CM of Tamil Nadu, says DMK worker as Thalapathy's TVK pulls off a stunning debut

    TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appeared to be pulling off a historic debut performance as it led in over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the magic number is 118.

    Updated on: May 04, 2026 12:07 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Looking at a humiliating defeat and staring at a possible historic win for the actor Vijay-led TVK, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker declared the Tamil Nadu superstar as the next chief minister, saying he will do “something good” for the state".

    In this image posted on April 21, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)
    In this image posted on April 21, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

    TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appeared to be pulling off a historic debut performance as it led in over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the magic number is 118. Track latest in Tamil Nadu election results here

    The ruling DMK, meanwhile, was at a struggling third spot with leads in 20s, according to trends at around 12 pm on Friday, as shown by analytics portal PValue.

    "Many people were expecting a change, and I hope that it will be a good change. I think Vijay will do something good for Tamil Nadu. Vijay will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu...," said a DMK worker, Lakshmi Priya.

    Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll.

    Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following.

    While most exit poll results favoured the DMK, Axis My India gave an edge to the TVK in its projection for Tamil Nadu election.

    Along with counting trends, visuals of dismantled tents at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, also emerged Monday morning.

    As the DMK-led alliance trailed, a different scene unfolded in Panaiyur and Neelankarai, the bastion of TVK. Security was upped significantly around the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Neelangarai and the TVK party office in Panaiyur.

    Tamil Nadu assembly has a total 234 seats, making 118 the magic number that a party or an alliance needs to secure to be able to form government

    • HT News Desk
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    News/India News/Vijay Will Be Next CM Of Tamil Nadu, Says DMK Worker As Thalapathy's TVK Pulls Off A Stunning Debut
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