Vijay will be next CM of Tamil Nadu, says DMK worker as Thalapathy's TVK pulls off a stunning debut

Looking at a humiliating defeat and staring at a possible historic win for the actor Vijay-led TVK, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker declared the Tamil Nadu superstar as the next chief minister, saying he will do “something good” for the state". In this image posted on April 21, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appeared to be pulling off a historic debut performance as it led in over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the magic number is 118. Track latest in Tamil Nadu election results here

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, was at a struggling third spot with leads in 20s, according to trends at around 12 pm on Friday, as shown by analytics portal PValue.

"Many people were expecting a change, and I hope that it will be a good change. I think Vijay will do something good for Tamil Nadu. Vijay will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu...," said a DMK worker, Lakshmi Priya.