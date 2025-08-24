Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film stays steady on 2nd Sunday, crosses 250 crore

Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth's Coolie released in theatres on August 14 amid huge expectations. Lokesh Kanagaraj's gangster drama promised huge thrills and a massy entertainer. Even as the Rajinikanth craze ensured that the film enjoyed a dhamakedaar opening, the collections saw a dip on weekdays. The film has now picked up pace as per the latest update on Sacnilk, and finally crossed the ₹250 crore mark. (Also read: Confusion caused over ‘fake’ Rajinikanth fan meet in Malaysia; organisers threaten legal action) Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth stars as Deva in Coolie.

Coolie crosses the ₹ 250 crore mark

The report states that Coolie minted ₹ 9.8 crore on its 11th day of release. The figure is slightly lower than day 10, where it collected ₹ 10.5 crore, showing a 79.49% jump due to the weekend. The highest single-day collection of the film is till its opening day, at ₹ 65 crore. At the end of the first week, the collections were at ₹ 229.65 crore. After 11 days, the total collections have now gone up to ₹ 255.8 crore.

Coolie had an overall 40.76% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday.

About Coolie

Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In the process, he faces off against a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action thriller also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with a cameo from Aamir Khan. Anirudh Ravinchander has composed the music for the film.

Shruti had recently reacted to the tag that her character had an unfair treatment in the film. A fan asked her, “Don't you think Preethi's portrayal as a damsel in distress is unfair?” In response, Shruti said in the caption, “She was in distress and it is someone else's vision. Not about fair or unfair.”