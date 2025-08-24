Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film stays steady on 2nd Sunday, crosses 250 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 10:16 pm IST

Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth's Coolie is soldiering on at the box office in its second week. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth's Coolie released in theatres on August 14 amid huge expectations. Lokesh Kanagaraj's gangster drama promised huge thrills and a massy entertainer. Even as the Rajinikanth craze ensured that the film enjoyed a dhamakedaar opening, the collections saw a dip on weekdays. The film has now picked up pace as per the latest update on Sacnilk, and finally crossed the 250 crore mark. (Also read: Confusion caused over ‘fake’ Rajinikanth fan meet in Malaysia; organisers threaten legal action)

Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth stars as Deva in Coolie.
Coolie crosses the 250 crore mark

The report states that Coolie minted 9.8 crore on its 11th day of release. The figure is slightly lower than day 10, where it collected 10.5 crore, showing a 79.49% jump due to the weekend. The highest single-day collection of the film is till its opening day, at 65 crore. At the end of the first week, the collections were at 229.65 crore. After 11 days, the total collections have now gone up to 255.8 crore.

Coolie had an overall 40.76% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday.

About Coolie

Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In the process, he faces off against a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action thriller also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with a cameo from Aamir Khan. Anirudh Ravinchander has composed the music for the film.

Shruti had recently reacted to the tag that her character had an unfair treatment in the film. A fan asked her, “Don't you think Preethi's portrayal as a damsel in distress is unfair?” In response, Shruti said in the caption, “She was in distress and it is someone else's vision. Not about fair or unfair.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
