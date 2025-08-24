Confusion caused over ‘fake’ Rajinikanth fan meet in Malaysia; organisers threaten legal action

A picture was doing the rounds on social media this week that Kuala Lumpur-based production and distribution company, Malik Steams, is organising a contest with fans getting a chance to meet Rajinikanth. After confusion caused some PR individuals to call the contest ‘fake’ and warn fans not to fall for it, the organisers threatened legal action against those tarnishing their reputation. Rajinikanth's Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, a day before he completed 50 years in the film industry on 15 August.

Fan contest to meet Rajinikanth called ‘fake’

A PR person who has worked closely on Rajinikanth films, including his latest release, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, put up a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, warning fans not to fall for what he called a ‘fake’ contest being run without permission from Rajinikanth.

He wrote, “Dear All, We would like to clarify that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar. We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity. We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled. Thank you.”

Organisers threaten legal action

After news began spreading that the contest was being termed fake, the organisers issued a statement threatening legal action. “At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself,” they wrote.

They also added, “Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements.”

Clarification issued about Rajinikanth fan meet

A few hours after the conflicting statements caused confusion among Rajinikanth fans, another statement clarified that it was all ‘miscommunication’. The PR wrote on X, “Clarification Statement! Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support.”

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, was released in theatres on 14 August. In a week, it made ₹429.75 crore worldwide.