Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj films to watch before Rajinikanth starrer out

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is a popular face in Tamil film industry, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Coolie. Known for his fondness for action blocks, Lokesh’s all films fall under the action genre, but defies the stereotypes of commercial cinema. Appreciated by fans and box office successes, here are Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films that are available to stream via OTTplay Premium. Apart from this list, there is also Vijay-starrer Leo, which is there on Netflix. Lokesh Kanaagraj and Rajinikanth

All of Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films that you can stream on OTTplay Premium

Maanagaram marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and is a hyperlink action film. Featuring Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Munishkanth, and others. The film revolves around different individuals who live in a city for a livelihood, but their paths cross as a gangster becomes a threat and it soon turns into a battle for survival and success.

Kaithi is a 2019 Tamil crime action thriller, which serves as the first instalment in LCU. Starring Tamil actor Karthi in the leading role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena, and others, the film takes place over one night. It revolves around a former convict who is on a parole to meet his daughter but gets caught up in a drug bust raid by the police to drive a lorry. The film, despite its non-adherence to Tamil cinema, with like no songs and female lead, became blockbuster success. Karthi’s role Dilli and George Maryan’s character were subsequently referred in Vikram and Leo respectively.

Master is a 2021 Tamil action thriller which is not part of LCU. The standalone film features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and is about an alcoholic lecturer who gets assigned to a juvenile jail, only to realise that the boys there are hooked on to drug addiction run by a local powerful gangster. Actors Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri G. Kishan play the supporting characters.

Vikram is a 2022 action thriller film from Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Kamal Haasan. The second instalment in the LCU films, Vikram is a spiritual sequel to the 1986 film Vikram which featured the same actor. The latest film revolves around high-ranking officer who investigates the death of a cop, and follows his foster father (played by Kamal Haasan). The film eventually leads to a drug bust case, eventually breaking into the syndicate of crime lord Rolex. Vikram features Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi and Elango Kumaravel among others with Suriya making a cameo.