Cricketer Suresh Raina to make acting debut with Tamil film, Chinna Thala gets his own massy entry video. Watch

Suresh Raina is getting the massy treatment on the big screen, right down to the low-angle camera shots, and cheerleaders as he walks into the frame. The former cricketer is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film. The cricketer, who enjoys immense popularity in Tamil Nadu, owing to his Indian Premier League stint with the Chennai Super Kings, will be seen in a film under the production of Dream Knight Stories (DKS) banner. Suresh Raina enjoys a huge popularity in Tamil Nadu due to his stint with the CSK.(IPL)

Suresh Raina's massy film entry

Taking to their Instagram handle, DKS shared a video announcing the arrival of Suresh Raina, affectionately known by the Chennai Super Kings fans as 'Chinna Thala'.

The video featured Raina entering a cricket stadium with fans cheering in large numbers. As per the announcement video, the film is expected to be based on cricket. The yet-untitled film is directed by Logan and produced by D Saravana Kumar under the banner of DKS.

While sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Welcoming Chinna Thala @sureshraina3 on board for #DKSProductionNo1!”

Raina is one of the most loved figures in Chennai, having played 15 seasons of IPL for CSK. He was the vice-captain of the team for several seasons under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina's stellar cricket career

Raina is considered one of the best middle-order batters produced by India in white-ball cricket, and was the first Indian player to have a century across all formats of the game. He was the bulwark of the Indian middle-order for a decade in ODIs and T20Is, but could never make his mark in Tests. Across formats, in 322 international matches, Raina scored 7,988 runs, with seven centuries and 48 fifties. The left-handed batter won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with the Indian cricket team.

In 15 seasons of the IPL for CSK and Gujarat Giants, Raina scored 5528 runs with a century and 39 fifties. For his consistency across seasons, he is also known as Mr IPL.

(With ANI inputs)