Dhanush gets teary-eyed after child actor's mother gives an emotional speech at Idli Kadai event

Dhanush is busy promoting his upcoming release Idli Kadai for the last few days. The actor received a warm response at the pre-release event in Madurai on Wednesday. During the event, the actor was seen teary-eyed when the child actor-who plays him in the film- and his mother appeared on stage and gave him an emotional tribute. Dhanush received a note of gratitude during the pre-release event.

Dhanush gets emotional

Speaking in Tamil, the child actor's mother went on stage and said, “Greetings, everyone. I am overjoyed with happiness today that Dhanush sir chose my child to act in his film. But more importantly, I've been fond of Dhanush for a long time now. I have been praying for a long time for something like this. When he asked my son to act in the film, I felt such joy. Thank you so much.”

Dhanush was seen getting teary-eyed at the overwhelming note of gratitude that was shared and cheered on.

About Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai stars Dhanush in the lead role. Idli Kadai is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. Dawn Pictures has also produced the film, which will be released in theatres on 1 October. Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, Samuthirakani and Rajkiran play key roles in the film. GV Prakash has composed the film’s music. It will be released in Telugu as Idli Kottu.

Recently, at the audio launch of Idli Kadai, Dhanush claimed that the film’s title was inspired by his love for idlis in childhood. He said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours. We’d get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs.”