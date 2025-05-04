Dhanush surprises fans at AR Rahman's Mumbai concert, performs Adangaatha Asuran with him. Watch

Actor Dhanush made a surprise appearance on stage to join maestro AR Rahman during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor took some time off his busy schedule to join Rahman at the Mumbai leg of the singer's The Wonderment tour. Pictures and videos of the two singing on stage were soon shared by fans on social media. (Also read: AR Rahman made Padma awardees wait on bench for hours, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya: 'Ye ek Padma Bhushan ki izzat hai') Dhanush and AR Rahman performed Adangaatha Asuran from his film Raayan.

Dhanush sings with AR Rahman

In one of the videos, Dhanush was seen making a surprise entry on stage as fans started cheering and calling out his name. Dressed in a blue shirt and a matching pair of trousers, the actor waved at the crowd and thanked them. He also thanked Rahman on stage and the two of them then proceeded to sing a live rendition of Adangaatha Asuran, which is a song from the music album of Dhanush's directorial Raayan. The film released last year.

Check out the video here:

Dhanush thanks AR Rahman

Later, Dhanush took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the memorable evening. In the picture, he was seen with Rahman on stage in front of hundreds of fans. “An absolute honour @arrahman sir ❤️” he wrote in the caption.

A few days ago, the first single from from Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, which stars actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released. Dhanush sang the Tamil and Telugu versions titled Poyivaa Nanba and Poyiraa Mama. The lyrical video saw Dhanush dancing his heart out. Not much is known about the premise of the film so far. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kuberaa is set to release in theatres next month, on June 20.