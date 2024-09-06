GOAT box office collection day 1: Vijay's film performs well, opens at 43 crore in India

GOAT box office collection day 1: The film performed really well in India on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the action film earned over ₹40 crore in India on the first day of its release. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT box office collection day 1: Vijay has dual roles in the movie.

GOAT India box office collection

The film earned around ₹43 crore (Tamil: ₹38.3 crore; Hindi: ₹1.7 crore; Telugu: ₹3 crore) nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. It had an overall 76.23% Tamil occupancy on Thursday.

GOAT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The first half of GOAT is extremely engaging with the director setting up the stage for superb interval block that takes you by surprise. There is a lot of family drama and high-octane action in various missions around the world before the film hits the interval. Post interval, the film takes off with a face off between the Gandhi and Sanjay and the director tries to keep it fast-paced. Through the film, Venkat Prabhu shows he is a fanboy of Vijay, the Kollywood (references to Ghilli, Thirumalai, etc) and the climax of the film definitely proves this. This is not to say that there are no lags in the film but the superb performance of Vijay and the large ensemble cast makes you forgive this."

About GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Vijay in the lead role. GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh among others.

Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.