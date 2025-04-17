Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar film beats Game Changer, collects 189 crore

Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 7: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly is going strong at the worldwide box office even after a week since release. The action entertainer received positive reviews upon release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Good Bad Ugly minted ₹189 crore so far. (Also read: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly producers say they have NOC as Ilaiyaraaja demands ₹5 crore compensation in legal notice) Good Bad Ugly worldwide box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar plays a gangster in the Adhik Ravichandran film.

Good Bad Ugly box office

The report states that Good Bad Ugly collected ₹113.85 crore net and ₹134.00 crore gross in India in six days on Wednesday. The film also brought in ₹53.00 crore from overseas, thereby taking its total worldwide collection to ₹189 crore. The film has now become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year so far. It has crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of Ram Charan's Game Changer at ₹186.25 crore. It will be interesting to see if Good Bad Ugly can beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255.2 crore), L2 Empuraan ( ₹264 crore) next.

About Good Bad Ugly

The film had a 23.50% occupancy in India on Wednesday. Good Bad Ugly was promoted as a ‘sambavam’ (event) in the days leading up to its release on April 10, and it seems like the film has been able to hold on to that promise so far.

Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram. The film tells the story of a gangster called Red Dragon, aka AK (Ajith), who atones for his sins so he can be with his wife Ramya (Trisha) and their son again. However, things take a turn for the worse when he’s forced to tap into his dark side to save his family.