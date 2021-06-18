Happy Birthday AL Vijay: Thaandavam to Lakshmi, Thalaivi director's best films you should not miss

Filmmaker AL Vijay celebrates his 42nd birthday on Friday. Vijay is a household name in Tamil cinema for his work in films such as Kireedam and Madrasapattinam. Through his work in Tamil cinema, the filmmaker has established a fan following for himself.

Before entering Tamil cinema, Vijay was an established ad man and worked on over 100 ad films. He made his directorial debut with Ajith Kumar's Kireedam.

Currently, the filmmaker is working on his upcoming project Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut. It is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

On his 42nd birthday, check out some of the best films:

Madrasapattinam

This 2010 Tamil romantic action drama starred Arya and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The film portrays the story of 1940s India under British rule. A young daughter of a British official falls in love with a local Indian boy. The duo fights against all odds to stay together. The film was a box office success and bagged the State Filmfare Award.

Deiva Thirumagal

This 2011 Tamil drama stars Chiyaan Vikram in the main role, he plays the character of a man with an intellectual disability. The film was commercially successful and completed a 100-day run at various theatres in Chennai.

Thalaivaa

Thalaivaa is a 2013 Tamil action thriller drama. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, the film shows the story of a Sydney-based businessman, Vishwa, whose father is a notorious gangster in Mumbai. Vishwa joins the crime world when his father gets killed by a rival.

Thaandavam

As the name suggests, Thaandavam portrays the story of a furious man who is blind. He uses echolocation to devise elaborate plans of revenge against the gangsters who were involved in a bomb blast that killed his loved ones. Starring Chiyaan Vikram opposite Anushka Shetty alongside Amy Jackson and others, the film was commercially successful.

Lakshmi

This 2018 Tamil film is a treat for every dance lover. Starring dance maestro Prabhu Deva and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles, the film tells the story of a 10-year-old Lakshmi who is a passionate dancer and dreams big of winning the 'Pride of Life India Jr' title at the national dance level.

