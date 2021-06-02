Happy birthday Mani Ratnam: Mahesh Babu wishes 'cinematic genius', fans excited for Ponniyin Selvan

Veteran director Mani Ratnam turned 65 on Wednesday. Social media is filled with photos and videos as fans paid tribute to him. On his birthday, celebrities and fans sent their love and wishes, trending hashtags like #HBDManiRatnam and #PonniyinSelvan on Twitter since morning.

Take a look at how celebrities and fans are celebrating Mani's birthday over Twitter:

Actor R Sarath Kumar took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Wishing the grand master of the entertainment industry a very happy birthday, may the blessings of the almighty be showered in abundance on this special day #ManiRatnam."

Wishing the grand master of the entertainment industry a very happy birthday ,may the blessings of the almighty be showered in abundance on this special day #ManiRatnam @hasinimani — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 2, 2021

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing the cinematic genius #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday. Good health and happiness always!"

Wishing the cinematic genius #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday. Good health and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 2, 2021





A fan on Twitter wrote, "Very happy birthday to one of the genius filmaker#ManiRatnam sir, Thanks for presenting us epic movies." Another fan wrote, "Your legacy is an inspiration to many generations of filmmakers..Blessed to witness your magic Waiting for #PonniyinSelvan."

A third fan wished the filmmaker by listing out his achievements over the years, "27 Movies, 6 National Awards, 4 Filmfare, 6 State Awards, Padma Shri, 1 Man #ManiRatnam HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANIRATNAM."

38 Years

27 Movies

6 National Awards

4 Filmfare

6 State Awards

Padma Shri

1 Man#ManiRatnam

😍

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANIRATNAM#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam https://t.co/nOsV1Obno4 pic.twitter.com/sxybl8qqLf — Kongu Naveen Director (@naveenkvg1410) June 2, 2021





In a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, Mani has made a mark for himself in both Tamil and Hindi Cinema. He has directed two dozen films and produced more than 15 films under his banner Madras Talkies.

The filmmaker entered the film industry through the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi and has come a long way since then. His movie Mouna Ragam (1986) established him as a leading director in Tamil cinema. He is renowned for his "terrorism trilogy" consisting of Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), and Dil Se (1998).

Some of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster include Mouna Ragam, Geethanjali, Thalapathi, Anjali, Iruvar, Dil Se, Roja, Bombay, Kannathil Muthamittal, Guru and O Kadhal Kanmani, to name a few.

Also read | On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's 3 years, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recalls how 'audiences didn’t turn up'

Mani has bagged six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and numerous awards at various film festivals across the globe. In the year 2002, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, acknowledging his contribution to the film industry.

The veteran director doesn't have an account on social media platforms. However, this never stops his fans from sending him lots of wishes online.

Earlier, he took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan. He said that he will resume the shoot of the period drama post lockdown and also confirmed that the film will be made in two parts.

Ponniyin Selvan will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON