Filmmaker Mani Ratnam hospitalised due to cardiac problems: reports

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been hospitalised at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital, according to reports. The filmmaker, who is celebrated for his films like Guru, Bombay, Dil Se, Roja among others, was admitted in hospital after he reportedly complained of cardiac pain.

According to a report in Times Now, he has been kept under observation. However, this is not the first time the veteran filmmaker has faced cardiac issues. As per a report in BollywoodLife, the filmmaker has suffered a heart attack during the making of his film Yuva in 2004. The report adds that 2018 too there had been rumours that he had cardiac problems. However, Apollo had later clarified that it was a regular check-up.

Mani, who hit national limelight with his iconic Roja, is expected to begin working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a period drama, which will also star Tamil actor Vikram. The film is reportedly based on a Tamil classic, Ponniyin Selvan.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 10:10 IST