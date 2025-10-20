‘Happy Diwali Thalaiva’: Excited fans cheer as Rajinikanth blows them kisses outside his Chennai residence

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted numerous fans lined up outside his Poes Garden, Chennai residence on Monday. The actor stepped out of home to wave at them and receive gifts they wanted to give him as they wished him a Happy Diwali. In videos doing the rounds online, numerous fans could be seen cheering as they caught a glimpse of their favourite star. Rajinikanth blew kisses, folded hands and waved to greet fans outside his home on Diwali. (PTI)

Rajinikanth greets fans on Diwali

In a video shared by fans and news agency PTI online, Rajinikanth can be seen looking happy as he steps out of home dressed in a traditional vesti and kurta. The actor who is flanked by security guards, folds his hands in greeting and even waves as fans cheer for him. He even takes the gifts his fans have brought along, handing them over to his team.

The fans can be heard screaming, “Happy Diwali Thalaiva,” in excitement as he waves at them to acknowledge their love. After speaking to the press and wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali, Rajinikanth stopped to blow his fans kisses before making his way inside. This prompted fans to scream even more in excitement and cheer louder for the star.

Numerous fans left comments under the videos, praising Rajinikanth for taking the time to greet his fans. One person wrote, “Super Thalaiva.” Another wrote, “Thank you Thalaiva, Happy Diwali.” Numerous others commented with heart emojis and wishes for the star.

Recent work

In 2024, Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in his daughter Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam, which received lukewarm reviews. He also played a trigger-friendly cop in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan which saw Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati as his co-stars.

This year, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others. He is now shooting for Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar and will star with Kamal Haasan in a project that has yet to be formally announced.