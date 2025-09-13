Did Aamir Khan call doing Rajinikanth's Coolie a ‘big mistake’? His team busts rumour

Actor Aamir Khan’s team on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting the Bollywood superstar had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie, in which he appears in a cameo. Recently, a screenshot of what was claimed to be a newspaper article did the rounds on social media, which claimed Aamir called Coolie a ‘big mistake’. Aamir Khan played Dahaa in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.

Aamir Khan's team busts rumours of him regretting Coolie

A screenshot of a newspaper article has been circulating on social media in recent days, in which Aamir was quoted as saying he saw no real purpose in being part of the project and added that it was badly written. In a statement, his spokesperson said, “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."

They also pointed out that the film has collected over ₹500 crore at the box office, stating, “Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over ₹500 crore at the box office, which speaks for itself.” This comes after the ‘newspaper clipping’ had Aamir calling Coolie a ‘big mistake’ and supposedly stating he doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’.

About Coolie

Released on August 14, the Tamil film Coolie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for projects such as Karthi's Kaithi, Vijay's Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Led by Rajinikath, the film featured Aamir in a cameo alongside notable actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Shruti Haasan.

For the uninitiated, Aamir plays a gangster named Dahaa in the film. After the film's release, many criticised the actor for saying yes to the role. However, before the film's release, he maintained that he only said yes to the film to act with Rajinikanth. Coolie recently became available for streaming on Prime Video.

With inputs from PTI