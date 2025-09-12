Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manoj Bajpayee isn't used to stardom like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman, Ajay Devgn: ‘Now I find it claustrophobic’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 02:02 pm IST

Manoj Bajpayee said that he has been focusing on his work and isn't habituated to emotional reactions from fans.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about his "conscious choice" not to pursue stardom, adding that he now feels claustrophobic when surrounded by new fans. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj compared his fame to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn's stardom.

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Raam Reddy's Jugnuma (The Fable).
Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Raam Reddy's Jugnuma (The Fable).

Manoj Bajpayee talks about not being accustomed to fans' adulation

Manoj said that he has been focusing on his work and isn't habituated to emotional reactions from fans. "I have been working. I have never gotten into a space where people are chasing me, or following me, or asking for—or, you know, they are just crying looking at you. I’ve never had those kinds of reactions coming from the audience. I’ve been doing my work. Some of them went through the roof. Some of them were middle-range, some stayed under the radar... So, since my path was not something which would lead to so-called stardom—and it was a conscious choice—I was fine doing those films," he said.

Manoj opens up about SRK, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

He said that, in the last few years, because of OTT, he has been seen in varied roles and genres. Manoj added, "When I’m surrounded by new fans now, I find it claustrophobic because this is not what I’m used to. Look, Salman, Saif, Ajay, Shah Rukh, Aamir—they are used to it. They got their stardom at the age of 25, 26, right? They don’t even know what it is to be without fans. I am used to having no fans. So I find it too much—too much interference into my privacy.”

About Manoj's next project

Fans will see Manoj in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. Set in the late 80s, Jugnuma follows Dev (Manoj), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, according to the press note shared by the makers.

The film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma saw a nationwide release in cinemas on September 12. It is presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee isn't used to stardom like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman, Ajay Devgn: ‘Now I find it claustrophobic’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On