Indian 2 box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film sees massive drop on first Monday

Indian 2 box office collection day 4: S Shankar's long-awaited vigilante film, starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy Verma, has turned out to be the film that can be quoted as an example to explain the concept of ‘the Monday test.’ Usually, films with star power and scale manage a huge opening on Friday and sustain the momentum over the weekend, but end up crashing on Monday owing to negative reviews. As per Sacnilk, Indian 2 has turned out to be that film. (Also Read – Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’) Indian 2 box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan's film sees a massive drop on first Monday

Indian 2 box office

Indian 2 dropped down to single digits on its first Monday and earned ₹3.15 crore nett, as per early estimates. While it has been on a steady decline over the weekend, the Monday collection is quite a major drop from that on Sunday. Indian 2 amassed ₹15.35 crore on its third day, a little less than ₹18.2 crore on Saturday, which was a further drop from its opening day collection of ₹25.6 crore.

The biggest chunk in the collection comes from the Tamil market, followed by Telugu (where the film has released as Bharateeyudu 2), and the smallest share belongs to the Hindi version (Hindustani 2). The language-vise distribution of the Monday collection hasn't been ascertained yet. Given the relatively miniscule earnings on the first day of the week, Indian 2 is likely to be on a further decline throughout the week.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 cult film 'Indian,' directed by Shankar. The sequel is considered a comeback of sorts for director Shankar, who appeared to have hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008.

The Shankar-Sujatha combination had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Rajinkanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Enthiran being considered a pinnacle for them. The hits also include Indian, Mudhalvan, Boys and Shivaji: The Boss. Shankar co-wrote the script for Indian 2 with B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.

In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘varma kalai.’ The music for the original film was by A R Rahman, while Anirudh composed the music in the sequel. Indian 2 is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It also stars Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu.