 Indian 2: No early shows in Tamil Nadu for Kamal Haasan's film, special shows and hiked prices allowed in Telangana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian 2: No early shows in Tamil Nadu for Kamal Haasan's film, special shows and hiked prices allowed in Telangana

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jul 11, 2024 05:52 PM IST

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It will be released on July 12.

Shankar’s Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian, will be released on July 12. The film will be released in multiple languages and stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Know all about its release in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. (Also Read: Siddharth says Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan inspired South actors to not endorse alcohol, paan masala)

Kamal Haasan in a still from Shankar's Indian 2.
Kamal Haasan in a still from Shankar's Indian 2.

No early morning shows in TN

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a GO not permitting early morning shows but allowing a special show to be added. Five shows are permitted per day for the first three days of release. The state government has banned early morning shows and Indian 2 has not received permission to screen. Varisu and Thunivu, in early 2023, were the last Tamil films to obtain permission. There’s also no permission to hike ticket prices in the state.

Special shows, ticket hike in TS

Indian 2 is releasing in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2 and the state government has permitted special shows, apart from approving ticket price hikes. A fifth show will be allowed in the state the first week of release, with multiplexes allowed to charge 75 and single screens allowed to charge 50 extra per ticket. All theatres showing Bharateeyudu 2 will screen an advertisement creating awareness on drug abuse and cybercrime.

A legal tussle in AP

After Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD received permission to hike ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, Rakesh Reddy of Nellore challenged the government’s decision. On Wednesday, the AP High Court said it’ll decide whether the state government has a right to enhance prices. They also asked the state government to file a counter. A hearing on the same will be held on September 9. While there’s no hike in ticket prices in AP, early shows have been allowed.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 sees the return of freedom fighter-turned-vigilante Senapathy, played by Kamal. While Kajal Aggarwal also shot for the film, Shankar revealed that her portions will be seen in Indian 3. Indian 2 is expected to end on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the next film.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Indian 2: No early shows in Tamil Nadu for Kamal Haasan's film, special shows and hiked prices allowed in Telangana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On