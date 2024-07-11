Indian 2: No early shows in Tamil Nadu for Kamal Haasan's film, special shows and hiked prices allowed in Telangana

No early morning shows in TN

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a GO not permitting early morning shows but allowing a special show to be added. Five shows are permitted per day for the first three days of release. The state government has banned early morning shows and Indian 2 has not received permission to screen. Varisu and Thunivu, in early 2023, were the last Tamil films to obtain permission. There’s also no permission to hike ticket prices in the state.

Special shows, ticket hike in TS

Indian 2 is releasing in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2 and the state government has permitted special shows, apart from approving ticket price hikes. A fifth show will be allowed in the state the first week of release, with multiplexes allowed to charge ₹75 and single screens allowed to charge ₹50 extra per ticket. All theatres showing Bharateeyudu 2 will screen an advertisement creating awareness on drug abuse and cybercrime.

A legal tussle in AP

After Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD received permission to hike ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, Rakesh Reddy of Nellore challenged the government’s decision. On Wednesday, the AP High Court said it’ll decide whether the state government has a right to enhance prices. They also asked the state government to file a counter. A hearing on the same will be held on September 9. While there’s no hike in ticket prices in AP, early shows have been allowed.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 sees the return of freedom fighter-turned-vigilante Senapathy, played by Kamal. While Kajal Aggarwal also shot for the film, Shankar revealed that her portions will be seen in Indian 3. Indian 2 is expected to end on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the next film.