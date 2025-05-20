‘Are you okay Mani Ratnam?’: Internet mocks director for naming Thug Life song featuring Trisha Krishnan Sugar Baby

On Monday, the team of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life announced that the second song from the film is titled Sugar Baby. While making the announcement, they also released a poster of Trisha Krishnan’s look from the song. The internet was confused to see a song name using Gen Z lingo in a Mani film. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says he and Mani Ratnam 'want the audience to forget Nayakan' when they watch Thug Life) Trisha Krishnan in a still from Mani Ratnam's Thug Life song Sugar Baby.

Sugar Baby from Thug Life

The film’s producers, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced on their social media, “No Rules, Just Love. #SugarBaby Second Single from May 21. #ThuglifeAudioLaunch from May 24.” The poster featuring Trisha shows her looking radiant in a white saree as she’s showered with money. The song will be released on Wednesday, but reactions poured in on the internet as many were confused by the song’s title. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Internet reacts

Numerous people on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the song being named Sugar Baby, a misogynistic term used to refer to a young person being supported financially by an older, wealthier person in exchange for companionship. “Are you okay Mani?” commented one person on X, reacting to the song’s title. Another shared a meme that the director was trying to appear cool with ‘fellow kids’. One wondered if it was going to be an ‘item song’, writing, “Item song…Mani Saar (clown emojis).”

One X user hilariously used the ‘local woman confused’ meme template while reacting to it. Another wrote, “Post trailer expectation already went 50% down for me. Now this one.” One questioned, “What the hell is even Mani thatha cookin.” while others wondered if ‘Sugar Mommy’ would’ve been an apt title for the song. People also mocked the title of the first song from Thug Life, wondering why it was named Jingucha. One asked, “Is this really Mani’s film?”

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj. It will be released in theatres on June 5.