Kamal Haasan (70)'s kiss with Abhirami (42), romantic scene with Trisha (42) in Thug Life irks Reddit: ‘This is weird’

Kamal Haasan's age gap with Trisha, Abhirami, in Thug Life trailer becomes talk of the town

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan's scene from the Thug Life trailer, along with another image of the actor kissing Abhirami, 42, and wrote, "Noo god please no." The age gap between Kamal, 70, and Trisha, 42, soon became the topic of discussion.

Reddit reacts

One Reddit user wrote, "An old man romancing a young woman is not a problem as long as it’s addressed. An old man pretending to be young and romancing young girls is weird." Referring to Kamal's kissing scene with Abhirami, another wrote, “This is so weird” Commenting on Kamal and Trisha’s age gap, another said, "Trisha is just three years older than Shruti Haasan, btw." A third joked, "Only 30 years apart. Practically soulmates!" Another comment read, "Eww… brother, ew… what’s that, brother?" One user added, "Mani Ratnam ruining his legacy."

Some fans also came to the actor's defence. One wrote, "There is nothing wrong with the pairing, since the plot clearly shows an aged gangster having an affair with a younger woman. But yes, Abhirami and Kamal sharing a lip-lock with a 30-year age difference does seem odd. However, I suppose the film portrays their age gap to be smaller than it is in real life." Another commented, "It’s two consenting adults, but still, they could have cast someone older to play Kamal’s wife."

About Thug Life

The gangster action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. The film marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after their iconic 1987 film Nayakan. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5.