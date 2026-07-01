Jason Sanjay recalls being ‘kidnapped’ by dad Vijay's fan as a child amid speculation of rift

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s personal life has been under scrutiny ever since news broke that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. Soon, fans noticed that their son, Jason Sanjay, had unfollowed him on Instagram, while others argued that he had never followed his father. Amid this, a video surfaced of Jason talking about being ‘kidnapped’ by his father’s fan once.

Jason Sanjay recalls being ‘kidnapped’

Rumours of rift between Vijay and Jason Sanjay have been brewing for a while now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Galatta posted and deleted a video of Jason interacting with a child and recalling a childhood kidnapping. However, the video has since been downloaded and widely circulated by fans on social media. In the video, Jason talks to a kid about an incident when he thought he was ‘kidnapped’ from school before his father could pick him up.

Jason says he was reminded of it while shooting with the child's father on a film set. The man shooting the video recounted the story. Stating that he was a die-hard fan of Vijay, he claimed that he wanted to see the actor so badly that he picked up his son from school and carried him. Jason believed that he was being kidnapped and tried to escape. But when Vijay’s car arrived, the man placed him safely in the backseat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The story also aligns with what Gemini Mani had told Rednool last week. “Jason was studying in the 5th standard at Adyar School. At that time, I was working at Gemini. Our MD's son was also studying in that school, and I would go there to pick him up. Thalapathy would come at least 2-3 times a week to pick Jason up,” he recalled, adding, “I picked Jason up and ran towards the car. I had the idea that if I went to the car and opened the door, I would see him.” The actor recalls that Vijay gestured at him and asked why he was doing this before leaving. Jason Sanjay’s rumored rift with Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story also aligns with what Gemini Mani had told Rednool last week. “Jason was studying in the 5th standard at Adyar School. At that time, I was working at Gemini. Our MD's son was also studying in that school, and I would go there to pick him up. Thalapathy would come at least 2-3 times a week to pick Jason up,” he recalled, adding, “I picked Jason up and ran towards the car. I had the idea that if I went to the car and opened the door, I would see him.” The actor recalls that Vijay gestured at him and asked why he was doing this before leaving. Jason Sanjay’s rumored rift with Vijay {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jason is debuting as a director with Sigma soon, and there were reports that he had dropped his initial ‘V’ and was instead choosing ‘S’ for his mother in the film’s credits. Fans also claimed that he had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. There was persistent speculation that his relationship with Vijay was strained. His and his sister Divya Saasha’s absence at their father’s swearing-in ceremony as CM only fanned the flames.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sigma is slated for release on July 31. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, along with several cameo appearances. The film also stars Gemini Mani in a key role.