Jason Sanjay drops V initial amid parents Vijay and Sangeetha divorce proceedings; adopts mother’s initial: Reports
As Vijay's personal life draws scrutiny, son Jason Sanjay prepares for directorial debut while supporting his mother.
Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay, has reportedly dropped the “V” initial from his professional name, a move that has sparked widespread discussion online. The development comes at a time when Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are going through divorce proceedings after more than two decades of marriage.
Jason Vijay adopts mother's initial amid parents' divorce proceedings
According to several regional media reports includind one by Money Control, Jason Sanjay is now using the signature “Jason Sanjay S” instead of the earlier “Jason Sanjay V.” In South Indian naming traditions, the initial usually represents the father’s name. However, the young filmmaker is now said to be using “S” for Sangeetha, his mother, instead.
The reported name change has drawn significant attention on social media, with many interpreting it as a gesture of support for his mother amid the ongoing family situation. Sangeetha recently filed for divorce from Vijay at the Chengalpattu District Court, bringing their 27-year marriage to an end. The matter became public on February 27, 2026, with reports claiming the petition cited issues including alleged infidelity and neglect. Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly addressed the details of the case so far.
Did Jason unfollow Vijay on Instagram
Adding to the speculation around the family, some social media users recently noticed that Jason Sanjay does not follow Vijay on Instagram. While a few interpreted this as a sign of tension, others argued that he may never have followed his father’s account in the first place.
The divorce news has also coincided with heightened scrutiny of Vijay’s personal life. Earlier this month, Vijay was spotted attending a high-profile wedding reception with actor Trisha Krishnan. The two arrived together in the same car at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai on 5 March 2026. Vijay and Trisha were seen wearing coordinated beige and ivory-gold outfits, an appearance that quickly generated significant buzz across social media.
Jason Sanjay prepares for directorial debut
While neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the speculation surrounding their appearance together, the developments have kept fans closely watching the situation as Jason Sanjay moves forward with his filmmaking career.Meanwhile, Jason Sanjay is preparing for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The project marks his first major step into filmmaking and has already generated curiosity within the Tamil film industry.
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