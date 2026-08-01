Jason Sanjay calls father Vijay’s Tamil Nadu election win a ‘historical revolution’, reveals his life advice

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to debut as a director with Sigma. In a recent interview, he spoke about his father's win in the Tamil Nadu elections earlier this year. Vijay's TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

What Jason said

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay shared how the entire family feels a responsibility to carry forward his legacy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Jason spoke about his father’s victory for the first time and said, “It is a historic revolution that has taken place. Because of this, whether it is me, my sister or my entire family, we have all received an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward. We also need to safeguard it. We will have to be extremely careful and cautious.”

‘He motivated me to learn things on my own’

He added what advice his father gave him and said, “He wanted me to build my own identity and name. What worked best for both of us was that we were thinking along the same lines. We were on the same page. As a father, he helped me. But when it came to my career, he motivated me to learn things on my own and gain ground-level experience. He never spoon-fed me. I am really thankful to him, my mom and my entire family.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, neither Vijay's wife Sangeeta nor his children, Jason and Divya Saasha, attended his swearing-in ceremony as the new CM of TN. Only his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, and his cousins were present. Trisha Krishnan, whom he’s rumoured to be dating, was also front and centre at the ceremony. Jason is also reported to have dropped his surname for his debut film, though he hasn’t spoken about any of it publicly. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, neither Vijay's wife Sangeeta nor his children, Jason and Divya Saasha, attended his swearing-in ceremony as the new CM of TN. Only his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, and his cousins were present. Trisha Krishnan, whom he’s rumoured to be dating, was also front and centre at the ceremony. Jason is also reported to have dropped his surname for his debut film, though he hasn’t spoken about any of it publicly. More details {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sigma is produced by Lyca Productions and stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. The film was scheduled for release on July 31 but was postponed. Meanwhile, Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, was finally released in theatres on July 23 after a seven-month-delay. The film was supposed to be released in January for Pongal, but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film tells the story of a former prisoner who brings up a little girl to fight her phobias and achieve her childhood dream. They also find themselves fighting against someone from their past and trying to save the country in the midst of it all.