K Bhagyaraj's final wish fulfilled; family of Tamil filmmaker donates his eyes after his death at age 73

Indian cinema has lost one of its most influential creative minds. Veteran filmmaker, actor and writer K. Bhagyaraj died in Chennai following a severe cardiac arrest, leaving fans and fellow artistes devastated. He was 73 years old. The tragedy comes only days after the passing of his mentor and dear friend, legendary director K. Bharathiraja, making the moment especially painful for those who knew them both. K Bhagyaraj's last wish fulfilled as family honours his eye donation pledge. His final wish became a gift of sight K Bhagyaraj's mortal remains have been placed at his home in Nungambakkam, where family, friends, members of the film industry and thousands of fans have been arriving to bid an emotional farewell to the filmmaker affectionately known as the King of Screenplays. He will be given state honours. Long before his death, the veteran actor and director had pledged to donate his eyes, hoping to give someone else the chance to see. According to News18, his family honoured that promise immediately after his demise by informing an eye hospital. A video shared by Thanthi TV confirms that a team of doctors then reached his residence and completed the corneal donation procedure. His corneas will now help restore vision for people living with corneal blindness. Videos of the doctors leaving his residence have gone viral on social media.

Former Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, also confirmed on her X account: “The demise of the famous director, actor, and writer, Mr. Bhagyaraj... is shocking. I just now paid my respects to his body... At that time, what I heard there was the news that... he has donated his eyes... The thought that even after one's own demise, light must be given to those who have lost their sight... no matter how much it is praised, it is well-deserved.. When people who are well-known to the public like this donate their eyes, it will create a huge awareness among the general public... In India, one lakh to two lakh people per year require corneas through eye donation, but in the country, only 45 thousand to 50 thousand corneas are obtained... through eye donation.. ”