IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kaadan movie review: Rana Daggubati's film does a disservice to noble story
Kaadan movie review: Rana Daggubati in a still from the film.
Kaadan movie review: Rana Daggubati in a still from the film.
tamil cinema

Kaadan movie review: Rana Daggubati's film does a disservice to noble story

  • Kaadan movie review: Rana Daggubati's film is very predictable, with its grandeur merely used as a gimmick to project the film on epic scale.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, who made his mark with films such as Kumki and Mynaa, returns with a well-intentioned tale of wildlife conservation, Kaadan. The film marks the Tamil debut of Rana Daggubati in a full-length role. Kaadan, as a story, is noble, but the film doesn't leave an impact.

The story is centered around Rana's character, modelled after environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India, who single handedly protests against encroachment in a forest. The early moments of the film are all about the character’s bond with the wildlife, especially with the elephants. The story about encroachment of forests is very relevant, and when told convincingly, it can create an important dialogue. Unfortunately, Kaadan is very problematic in spite of its effort to take up this subject.

Watch the Kaadan trailer here


Kaadan wants to be ambitious but it’s all over the place. It has a decent story arc in the first half. For instance, Vishnu Vishal plays a mahout who helps the government fend off wild elephants, but his character is abruptly removed at the end of the first half with not a single scene post interval. Zoya Hussain's character has a depressing past but she has very little to do in the story. The same goes for Shriya Saran’s character, a reporter who truly believes in the central cause. After a point, it feels like a film made with the purpose of elevating Rana’s character at the cost of making the supporting characters seem worthless.

As the forest man, Rana brings delivers a mature performance -- one of his best till date. But without it, the film goes down like a pack of cards. The grandeur of the forest is mostly captured via visual effects, which are subpar. Kaadan is very predictable, with its grandeur merely used as a gimmick to project the film on epic scale.

Kaadan

Director: Prabhu Solomon

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Piglaonkar, Zoya Hussain, Ananth Mahadevan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rana daggubati kaadan haathi mere saathi + 1 more

Related Stories

Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi.
Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi.
bollywood

Rana on his heart and kidney issues: ‘My films taught me to overcome problems’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Rana Daggubati talked about how he dealt with severe health issues and said that his films taught him to overcome obstacles and 'rise as a hero'.
READ FULL STORY
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
bollywood

Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP