Kajal Aggarwal recreates iconic Katappa scene from Baahubali with son Neil, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli. See pic

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to mark her comeback with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, recreated an iconic moment from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shared a picture in which she placed her son’s foot on her head. She went on to dedicate the picture to SS Rajamouli. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal to make acting comeback after welcoming first child)

Kajal’s picture is inspired by a scene from the first part of the Baahubali series. In the film, Sathyaraj’s character Kattappa places the foot of Prabhas’ character Baahubali, his son, on his head. Sharing the idea behind her photo, Kajal wrote: “@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you. How could we not.”

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram Stories.

In May, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kajal had shared the first picture of her newborn, where she can be seen cradling him in her arms. Kajal shared a long note addressed to her son Neil, and talked about how special he is to her. The post received a lot of love from fans and also Kajal’s friends in the film industry.

Kajal was last seen on screen in the Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika. She will be soon returning to work. She took a break from acting to after she became pregnant. She was blessed with her son Neil in April, 2022.

In an Instagram Live with actor Neha Dhupia recently, Kajal had said she will return to the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on September 13. In the clip from the chat, Kajal told Neha that she’s going to resume the film shoot for Indian 2 from September 13. Several fans of Kajal took to the comments section and shared their excitement for her comeback.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 1996 action-drama starring Kamal Haasan. The sequel marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades. The film stars Siddharth and Kajal in key roles.

