Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kajal Aggarwal recreates iconic Katappa scene from Baahubali with son Neil, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli. See pic

Kajal Aggarwal recreates iconic Katappa scene from Baahubali with son Neil, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli. See pic

tamil cinema
Published on Aug 11, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal channelled the iconic Baahubali character Kattappa in her latest picture with newborn son Neil. Her post was a tribute to filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the actor said.
Kajal Aggarwal paid a tribute to SS Rajamouli with her Baahubali inspired picture.
Kajal Aggarwal paid a tribute to SS Rajamouli with her Baahubali inspired picture.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to mark her comeback with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, recreated an iconic moment from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shared a picture in which she placed her son’s foot on her head. She went on to dedicate the picture to SS Rajamouli. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal to make acting comeback after welcoming first child)

Kajal’s picture is inspired by a scene from the first part of the Baahubali series. In the film, Sathyaraj’s character Kattappa places the foot of Prabhas’ character Baahubali, his son, on his head. Sharing the idea behind her photo, Kajal wrote: “@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you. How could we not.”

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram Stories.
Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram Stories.

In May, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kajal had shared the first picture of her newborn, where she can be seen cradling him in her arms. Kajal shared a long note addressed to her son Neil, and talked about how special he is to her. The post received a lot of love from fans and also Kajal’s friends in the film industry.

Kajal was last seen on screen in the Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika. She will be soon returning to work. She took a break from acting to after she became pregnant. She was blessed with her son Neil in April, 2022.

In an Instagram Live with actor Neha Dhupia recently, Kajal had said she will return to the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on September 13. In the clip from the chat, Kajal told Neha that she’s going to resume the film shoot for Indian 2 from September 13. Several fans of Kajal took to the comments section and shared their excitement for her comeback.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 1996 action-drama starring Kamal Haasan. The sequel marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades. The film stars Siddharth and Kajal in key roles.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajal aggarwal baahubali
kajal aggarwal baahubali
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out