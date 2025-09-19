Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Kamal Haasan and Radikaa Sarathkumar pay tribute to actor Robo Shankar: 'Such a great great loss'

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 07:25 am IST

The hospital, in a statement, said that he was admitted to the hospital "with a massive gastrointestinal bleed."

Actors Kamal Haasan and Radikaa Sarathkumar paid tribute to Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar, who died at 46 at the GEM Hospital in Chennai on Thursday. Taking to their respective accounts on X (formerly Twitter), the actors paid tribute. The hospital, in a statement, shared that Robo Shankar was admitted to the hospital "in a critical condition."

Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Robo Shankar

Kamal's emotional tribute read, "Robo Shankar Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

Radikaa Sarathkumar remembers Robo

Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a photo of Robo and tweeted, "Always keeps everyone happy with his humour and works very hard to keep giving his best. Such a great great loss. My prayers to the family and friends to be strong. RIP."

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also condoled Robo's death. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of actor Thiru Robo Shankar. Starting from stage performances, he expanded his journey into television and cinema, entertaining the people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and the film fraternity mourning his loss," he said in a grieving statement.

About Robo's health

The statement of the hospital read, "Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management," the statement read. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he died at 9.05 pm.

More about Robo's career

Besides working in several films, Robo was also known for his TV appearances with shows such as Kings of Comedy Juniors, Kanni Theevu, Sembaruthi and Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2. One of his best-known film roles came with Dhanush's Maari. He worked alongside actors including Dhanush and Vijay.

