Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from US, urges people to stay safe

Actor Kamal Haasan on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 and is currently in hospital quarantine. He also requested people to stay safe as the spread isn’t over yet. Kamal wrote in Tamil about getting infected by the coronavirus. He revealed that he has just returned from the US and been down with a slight cough.

The translation of his tweet read, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone be safe (sic).” Kamal wrote in Tamil about getting infected by the coronavirus.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shoot of an upcoming Tamil action flick, Vikram. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Tipped to be an action film, it is rumoured to feature Kamal Haasan in the role of an agent.

Meanwhile, Kamal recently confirmed that he’s writing a script for Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. Without revealing too many details about the film, Kamal confirmed the collaboration. It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan recently watched Malik on the sets of Vikram and was later joined by Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal praised Mahesh for the movie.

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal opened about the statuses of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

As part of the same interaction, Kamal confirmed writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. However, he didn’t divulge any more details at the moment.

