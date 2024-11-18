Kanguva box office collection day 5: Suriya and Bobby Deol's film sees Monday dip, yet to cross 60 cr

Kanguva box office collection day 5: The fantasy action epic, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has been doing well in India even though it opened to mixed reviews upon release. Now, as per the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com, Kanguva has minted around ₹ 3.15 crore on the fifth day of its release- its lowest so far. Kanguva released on November 14. (Also read: Kanguva producer's wife says Disha Patani's role in film was to ‘look pretty’, deletes comment after backlash) Suriya's Kanguva is mounted a massive scale of over ₹ 350 crores.

Kanguva box office update

The report points out that Kanguva has taken its India total to ₹ 56.75 crore after five days. The film had an extended weekend, but saw its lowest single day earning on the first weekday. Kanguva opened at ₹ 24 crore on its first day, and went on to collect ₹ 9.5 crore and ₹ 9.85 crore on its second and third days respectively. On Sunday, it saw a growth with ₹ 10.25 crore. The film is expected to cross ₹ 60 crore in the next few days.

The dip in collection, suggests that the largely unfavourable reviews of the film have started to finally catch up with its performance at the box office. Kanguva had an overall 13.20 percent Tamil occupancy on Monday.

More details

Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Mounted on an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore, Kanguva is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The entire core of the film is the emotional relationship between Francis/ Kanga and the young boy. Everything else revolves around this but the story narration is weak. The writing by Siva elevates the hero, Kanga, but doesn’t do justice to the other characters in the film including Udhiran, Francis, Angelina and the others in the period era. Siva has ensured that he has put in plenty of emotion where Kanguva is concerned (e.g the saving of a the rival’s son; the boy’s betrayal and saving him) and drama (e.g. Kanga kills an entire army by himself) but the writing is inconsistent. The director has filled the movie with so many elevation moments for the hero that the story narration takes a big hit.”