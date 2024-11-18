Kanguva producer's wife says Disha Patani's role in film was to ‘look pretty’, deletes comment after backlash

Suriya's Kanguva is performing well at the box office despite mixed reviews upon release last week. The film marked actor Disha Patani's debut in Tamil. Now, Neha Gnanavel, wife of producer KE Gnanavel Raja, has sparked a controversy with her comments on Angela, the character played by Disha Patani. In one of her replies on her X account, which has since been deleted by her, she opined why Angela's character was not given a lot of focus in the film, stating she was ‘there to look pretty’. (Also read: Jyotika surprised with Kanguva's negative reviews, calls Suriya's film 'cinematic experience': Sad they chose...) Disha Patani and Suriya in a still from Siva's fantasy film Kanguva which has been criticised for its loudness.

What the producer's wife said about Angela

As per a report in India Today, the comment made by Neha on her X account read, “Because Angela's character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about! Angela can't be in 2.5 hours of film! Basic, so yes she was there to look pretty!!! It's one brain and perspective (director) presenting to crores of audiences! We welcome criticism not targeted propaganda!" She went on to delete the comment after it caught the attention of users on the platform. Her comment backfired after many pointed out how her comment stereotypes female characters on screen.

More details

Meanwhile, the same producer KE Gnanavel Raja spoke to the press on Friday and addressed the criticism about the film's sound. He said, “We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback.”

Kanguva has so far crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India during its extended opening weekend. It boasts of an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore. In the film, Suriya plays the titular role—a warrior called Kanguva. He also plays a bounty hunter called Francis. The film links a tribal warrior’s struggle to save his people from being colonised to a bounty hunter’s struggle in the present. Disha also plays a bounty hunter.