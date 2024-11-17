Jyotika surprised with Kanguva's negative reviews, calls Suriya's film 'cinematic experience': Sad they chose...

Jyotika, whose husband-actor Suriya recently starred in Kanguva, has penned a long note about the film's negative reviews. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jyotika further added that those who wrote the reviews “forgot about the good parts” of the film. Jyotika also shared a poster featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol. (Also Read | Kanguva box office collection day 3: Suriya and Bobby Deol film witnesses slight growth, earns nearly ₹43 crore) Jyotika wrote a long note about Suriya's Kanguva.

Jyotika agrees some parts of Kanguva ‘doesn’t work’

Jyotika captioned the post, "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife -Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy (saluting face emoji)."

Jyotika on Kanguva negative reviews

"I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences..N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all!" she added.

Jyotika supports Kanguva team

"It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual! Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema!" concluded her note.

About Kanguva

Shot in multiple countries and locations across India, the film boasts of an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. In the film, Suriya faces against Bobby Deol. Kanguva features epic battle sequences and grand visuals, with the story spanning 1,500 years into the past.