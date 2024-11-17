Kanguva box office collection day 3: Suriya and Bobby Deol film witnesses slight growth, earns nearly 43 crore

Kanguva box office collection day 3: Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva saw a slight spike in its earnings on the third day of its release in India. As per Sacnilk.com, com, Kanguva has already earned over ₹42 crore so far. Kanguva is one of the most expensive Tamil films in recent history. (Also Read | Kanguva Review: Suriya’s superb performance let down by weak writing and narration) Kanguva first reviews: Suriya's film has been getting mixed reviews from the audience.

Kanguva India box office collection

The film earned ₹24 crore [Tamil: ₹14.9 crore; Hindi: ₹3.5 crore; Telugu: ₹5.5 crore; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹7 lakh] on day one, making it Suriya's best-ever opening, beating Singam II. On day two, the film saw a dip in its collection, but earned ₹9.25 crore [Tamil: ₹4.61 crore; Hindi: ₹2.4 crore; Telugu: ₹2.2 crore; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh].

On day three, the film witnessed a slight growth and earned ₹9.50 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has minted ₹42.75 crore. Kanguva had an overall 21.62% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

About Kanguva

Shot in multiple countries and locations across India, the film boasts of an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. In the film, Suriya faces against Bobby Deol. Kanguva features epic battle sequences and grand visuals, with the story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

Hindustan Times review of Kanguva

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Suriya has outdone himself when it comes to his performance as Kanguva the warrior. He is absolutely flawless in the film and has gone above and beyond to live the roles of Kanguva and Francis. Bobby Deol is superb as the villain too but Siva has not used him to his full potential in the movie. As for Disha Patani, she doesn’t have too much to do in the film except look pretty."