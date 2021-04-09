Karnan movie review: Dhanush’s film is a powerful, bold portrait of caste-based riots and police brutality

The violence that permeates the lives of Dalits and the people of marginalised communities is undeniable. The urban society is unaware of the plight of these people who, as shown in the Karnan, have to fight for their rights – right to live, right to education, right to livelihood and better wages. In the Indian social context, there have been many incidents where they have borne the brunt of the government and police's absolute cruelty. Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, which features Dhanush in one of his fiercest roles, is a bold, powerful portrait of a flawed system letting down its people, caste-based riots and police brutality.

Loosely based on the 1995 caste-riots in Kodiyankulam; Karnan paints an extremely hard-hitting story of a village fighting for its recognition. It is about the people of Podiyankulam who have been oppressed by everyone around them. From the people (upper caste) of the neighbouring village to the local collector and the police department; nobody pays heed to the people of Podiyankulam.

The film opens with a haunting shot of a young girl dying in the middle of a road – as several vehicles pass by without ever stopping to help. Following this incident, the people of the village meet several concerned authorities and request for the construction of a bus stop, but to no avail. An incident involving a local bus turns into a riot, forcing the police department to intervene and it paves way for events that leave you shocked.

Karnan raises several valid questions – all equally important- about the state of the oppressed community in our society. Through soul-stirring visuals of Theni Eswar, the film gives us a front row seat to the events that led to the infamous Kodiyankulam riots which was allegedly orchestrated by the police. The film throws the spotlight on police brutality and abuse of power but at the same time, it’s also a heart wrenching drama about Dalits being denied even their most basic needs. The film is beautifully empowered by so many metaphors, especially one involving a donkey, and the way they’re used to convey the intended message is commendable.

While Mari Selvaraj deserves all the praise for his vision, it is Theni Eswar who brings these images to life with his soul-stirring visuals. If Mari Selvaraj’s first film Pariyerum Perumal was about education, Karnan is about agitation. The filmmaker brings forth his inner anger to talk about caste politics and police excesses.

Dhanush as Karnan is one of the prime reasons why the film works, and he’s great to watch as the guide to the people of his village. Veteran Malayalam actor Lal gets a meaty part and as Karnan’s mentor and has a solid presence. Both Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, two key female characters, play their parts convincingly. Lakshmi as Dhanush’s elder brother delivers one of the best performances from the supporting cast. The running commentary about gods and their indifference makes for a very interesting sub-plot. Santhosh Narayanan’s music plays a crucial role in accentuating the mood of the film.

