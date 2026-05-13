Karuppu director RJ Balaji responds to delay in opening bookings for Suriya film a day ahead of release

Taking to his X account on Wednesday (May 13) evening, RJ Balaji said, “Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him.”

Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Karuppu . The RJ Balaji film is set to release in theatres on May 14, but it seems like there is some trouble regarding the booking of shows. After theatre owners shared that they are pausing bookings on the film, many fans wondered whether anything was wrong with the distribution. Now RJ Balaji has acknowledged the frustration of fans.

The official X account of Uma Rajendra Cinemas responded to fans on booking issues for Karuppu. The post read, “There are some internal issues that are hoping to be resolved by tonight... We will update you as soon as we receive the green light to reopen the bookings!!”

On Wednesday morning, Vasu Cinemas posted, “Sorry Anbaana fans ! Unable to screen #Karuppu this time. Our hearty wishes to our dearest RJ Balaji on his directorial debut, our south Queen Trisha mam and last but not least Nadippin Nayagan SURIYA sir. May the film smash the boxoffice . Looking forward.”

The official X account of Dream Warrior Pictures, the banner which has helmed the film, has not responded to these remarks on their account, so far.

A day ago, they had released a statement to thank Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for granting permission to screen the first day first show of Karuppu at 9 AM. Meanwhile, RJ Balaji had talked about what fans can expect from Karuppu at a promotional event and said on stage, “I don't want to overpromise and underdeliver. It is a very entertaining, mass masala film with Suriya sir we always love. Ayan, Singam… all the films that we have seen of him… so that is the Suriya sir I wanted to show in this film. The film is made for people of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra… It is not made for people on social media. It is made for those who celebrate cinema in the darkness of cinema halls, not for those who do postmortems on social media. Not for them. This is for all of us to celebrate.”