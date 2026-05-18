Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya film storms past ₹100 crore; beats Parasakthi, Kanguva lifetime

Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Tamil star Suriya has roared back into form at the box office with his latest release, Karuppu. Despite the drama surrounding its release and the cancellation of shows, Karuppu has gone from strength to strength in its opening weekend, both in India and abroad. The film coasted past the ₹100-crore mark worldwide in just three days, and is now looking to double that by the second weekend. Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya in a still from the film.

Karuppu box office update Karuppu has been unaffected by the delay and drama in its release. The film opened to ₹15.50 crore net in India on Friday, and saw a staggering 56% jump on Saturday, netting ₹24.15 crore. On Sunday, the film saw further growth, raking in over ₹28 crore. This takes the Suriya-starrer’s domestic box office haul to ₹68 crore net ( ₹78.75 crore gross). The film now needs to avoid a huge drop on its first Monday to keep its chances of a steady, healthy lifetime run alive.

Overseas, Suriya’s star power has helped the film get off to a strong start. The film has earned over $4.5 million internationally in its first three days. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after three days to an even ₹120 crore.

Karuppu beats Kanguva, Parasakthi Karuppu is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, after just three days in theatres. It beat Sivakarthikeyan’s Paraskthi, which earned just over ₹100 crore during its run in theatres early this year. In just three days, Karuppu has also beaten the final collections of Kanguva, Suriya’s mega-budget 2024 box-office bomb. The action entertainer, which also starred Bobby Deol, earned ₹105 crore.

Karuppu release delay Karuppu was supposed to release on Thursday, May 14, but hours before the scheduled morning shows, fans learned of its cancellation. Eventually, all shows for the day were cancelled due to a financial dispute between the producer and distributors. However, as things were sorted by Thursday evening, a teary-eyed R Balaji, the film’s director, announced it would be released on Friday. Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, with Balaji himself playing the antagonist.

Several actors from the Tamil and Telugu industry congratulated Suriya on the success of the film and the response from fans. Naga Chaitanya wrote on X, “Very happy to hear all the positivity around @Suriya_offl Garu’s #Veerabhadrudu . Always looked forward to his films and versatile character selections . It’s an honour for @AnnapurnaStdios to be associated with the Telugu release. Congrats to the entire team on this.”