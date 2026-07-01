Kayadu Lohar says she broke eve-teaser's head with stone when in 10th grade: ‘You should give back’

Actor Kayadu Lohar is busy promoting her upcoming Tamil film, Idhayam Murali, alongside co-stars Atharvaa Murali and Preity Mukhundhan. On a recent podcast with Galatta Tamil, she spoke about how she was eve-teased when she was only in tenth grade. The actor said that while she initially stayed quiet about it, she decided to fight back.

Kayadu Lohar recalls eve-teasing incident

Kayadu Lohar said it's important to fight back when pushed.

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Preity was recently seen in the Tamil film Blast, which gave her the chance to perform action scenes. When asked about her ‘Blast’ moment, Kayadu hesitated if she should discuss it or not before concluding that girls might be ‘inspired’ to fight back. She said, “I used to take classes near my home when in 10th grade, and there were these boys who were eve-teasing me. For a day, I was like, fine, forget it. The second day, I did the same. The third day, I just couldn’t take it.”

The actor recalled being so angry that she chose violence. “I was so agitated, and I got so angry, I picked up a stone. I threw it at his head and broke it. He started bleeding. I left from there. I don’t know what happened next, but…very violent. I don’t think you can pick up a stone and break a head. But that’s what I felt, and that’s what I did. Maybe I look like, paavam(poor thing), she doesn’t talk much, she is quiet. But when you do the wrong things, I don't think you should be quiet and take it. You should give it back.”

About Kayadu Lohar

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{{^usCountry}} Kayadu has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She was a model before her foray into films. She debuted with the Kannada film Mugilpete in 2021. She debuted in Malayalam and Telugu a year later with Pathonpatham Noottandu and Alluri. In 2023, she starred in the Marathi film I Prem U. She got her breakthrough with the Tamil film Dragon in 2025, which was also her debut in the language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kayadu has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She was a model before her foray into films. She debuted with the Kannada film Mugilpete in 2021. She debuted in Malayalam and Telugu a year later with Pathonpatham Noottandu and Alluri. In 2023, she starred in the Marathi film I Prem U. She got her breakthrough with the Tamil film Dragon in 2025, which was also her debut in the language. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last seen in the Telugu film Funky and the Malayalam film Pallichattambi, her Tamil film Idhayam Murali will be released on July 10. Kayadu has Immortal and Manjanaththi in Tamil, I’m Game, Khalifa: The Intro and Thaaram in Malayalam, and The Paradise in Telugu, also lined up for release this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last seen in the Telugu film Funky and the Malayalam film Pallichattambi, her Tamil film Idhayam Murali will be released on July 10. Kayadu has Immortal and Manjanaththi in Tamil, I’m Game, Khalifa: The Intro and Thaaram in Malayalam, and The Paradise in Telugu, also lined up for release this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Kayadu also starred in Sai Abhyankkar’s music video Pavazha Malli this year, which went viral. Last year, the actor made news when a fake post in her name did rounds after the Karur stampede.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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