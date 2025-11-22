Khushbu calls Kamal Haasan ‘encyclopedia of cinema’ after husband Sundar C's exit from his film with Rajinikanth

Actors Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan and Suhasini Mani Ratnam were all at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this week. Khushbu took to social media to post pictures with Suhasini and Kamal from the airport, calling him an ‘encyclopedia of cinema’. This comes after her husband, Sundar C, exited Kamal’s film with Rajinikanth. Khushbu Sundar posted pictures of her meet-up with Kamal Haasan at the airport.

Khushbu Sundar bumps into Kamal Haasan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam

Khushbu took to social media to post pictures of herself, Kamal, and Suhasini chatting in an airport shuttle. One picture shows the three of them talking, while others show her and Kamal holding each other and posing for pictures in a lighthearted moment.

Posting the pictures, Khushbu wrote, “After a super Masterclass with my bestie @suhasinihasan at @iffigoa, sharing the experience and learn yet again about cinema from the encyclopedia of cinema himself, it cant be a better learning experience. With the greatest of all, @ikamalhaasan Sir sharing his own thoughts and we the eager students of the Master grasping the knowledge for better.”

Fans seem thrilled to see Khushbu and Kamal share a camaraderie, putting aside their differences in politics and cinema. One of them commented, “Cinema vera Friendship vera (Cinema on one side, friendship on the other). Best example shown.” Another wrote, “Legends my kush always angel.” One even wrote, “Different political party yet good friends,” while another commented, “Akka (sister) along with my Aandavar (God).”

Sundar C’s exit from Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth project

It was announced earlier this month that Sundar C has been roped in to direct a film produced by Kamal Haasan and starring Rajinikanth. However, a couple of days after that, he announced his exit from the project. Amid rumours swirling around, Khushbu defended her husband from claims that there was no ‘proper story’. She responded to a troll, “And you tweet and raise questions on hearsay?? What a disaster you are.”

Kamal later spoke to the press about Sundar leaving Thalaivar 173 and said, “Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don’t have anything to add to it. As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it. We will keep searching for the right stories until he likes it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script.”

A new director has yet to be announced for the much-awaited film.