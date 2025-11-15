Khushbu slams rumours about why Sundar C walked out of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's Thalaivar 173: ‘Adi vaanga thayyara?’

Recently, it was announced that filmmaker-actor Sundar C has been roped in to direct a film with Rajinikanth as the lead, with Kamal Haasan producing it. A couple of days after the announcement, Sundar released a press note stating that he had withdrawn from the project. Sundar’s wife, Khushbu Sundar, responded to rumours about why he walked out of the film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. Sundar C was initially brought on board to direct a film starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal Haasan.

Khushbu Sundar slams rumours about Thalaivar 173

An X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that Sundar narrated a subpar story to Rajinikanth, calling his press note ‘disrespectful and arrogant’. They wrote, “#Thalaivar173 started with big expectations, news states that there was no proper story which lead to the problem. Whatever it was, #SundarC should’ve spoken to production. Instead, he published a letter which felt disrespectful & arrogant @khushsundar.” Khushbu responded and wrote, “And you tweet and raise questions on hearsay?? What a disaster you are.”

Another posted a meme of Rajinikanth running away from Khushbu, calling it the “reason for #Thalaivar173 dropped.” She responded, “Appadidhaan un amma unnai peththaangala (Is this how your mother treats you)?? Thanks for the info.”

When another troll on X wrote, “Kusu. Heard that rajini and kamal thrown your husband out of their production movie due to sundar c pathetic story narration. So is it time for Indian film industry to throw your husband Sundar c to dustbin??? @khushsundar,” she warned him, “Yen seruppu size 41, adi vaanga thayaara (My slipper size is 41, are you ready to get beaten up)??”

What did Sundar C say about leaving Thalaivar 173?

On November 2, Kamal officially announced Thalaivar 173 on social media by posting pictures with Rajinikanth and Sundar. On November 13, Sundar released a statement to the press that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project Thalaivar 173.”

He claimed that he holds Rajinikanth and Kamal ‘in the highest regard’, stating that they taught him ‘invaluable lessons’. “Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus. Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture,” added Sundar.

Sundar is currently directing Mookuthi Amman 2 with Nayanthara and will star in K Thirugnanam’s One 2 One, alongside Anurag Kashyap.