TFPC mandates revenue-share models for big films; what it means for top stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) on Sunday resolved that big-budget films will henceforth be produced on a revenue-sharing model, with actors and leading technicians required to share both profits and losses with producers. The decision was taken during the association’s general body meeting held in Chennai. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will soon have to make films on revenue-sharing basis, mandated the TFPC.

According to a press release issued by the TFPC after the meeting, the move aims to address severe financial pressures arising from declining revenues from theatrical releases, as well as Over-The-Top and satellite businesses. As part of a broader restructuring effort to safeguard theatrical revenue, the association also mandated staggered OTT release windows.

Big star films to release late on OTT

Films featuring leading actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Suriya, Vikram, and others can only be released on OTT platforms after an eight-week period. Those featuring mid-tier actors can be released after six weeks, and small-budget films can be released after four weeks, according to the release.

To ensure better access for smaller projects, the TFPC decided to form a Film Release Regulation Committee comprising representatives from the Theatre Owners’ Association and the Distributors’ Association.

“This committee is tasked with ensuring that up to 250 small and medium-investment films released annually receive proper access to theatres,” the release added.

Stars asked to prioritise films over web content

In another resolution, the TFPC urged actors, directors, and leading technicians to prioritise films over web series, stating that excessive promotion of digital projects reduces public interest in cinema and weakens the industry ecosystem.

The association said that relevant unions must withhold work cooperation from those who violate the resolution, and theatre owners should be advised against screening their films.

Crackdown on YouTube channels, award shows

Along with the TFPC, the South Indian Artistes’ Association, and the Theatre Owners’ Association, also resolved to take legal and industry-wide action against YouTube channels that “cross the line under the pretext of film criticism.”

It was further decided that any private organisation conducting award ceremonies or music shows must obtain prior permission from the TFPC and the South Indian Artistes’ Association. Legal and industry-wide action will be taken against those holding such events without authorisation, the release said.

The general body also resolved to initiate legal proceedings through the TFPC to secure all rights and royalties due to producers.

The association expressed its gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for key concessions, including the issuance of a government order establishing a single-window system for obtaining shooting permissions at government-owned locations, and the reduction of local service tax to 4 per cent.

It also thanked the government for renewing its order allocating 100 acres of land in Payyanur for residences for film industry workers.

With inputs from PTI