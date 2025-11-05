Rajinikanth's film with Kamal Haasan officially announced; choice of director leaves internet split. Know all about it

It’s official! Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after decades. Making the official announcement on his social media on Wednesday, Kamal posted pictures with Rajinikanth, along with a handwritten note revealing the release date and director of the project. Unlike what most predicted, it's not Lokesh Kanagaraj or Nelson Dilipkumar who's directing it. Rajinikanth will star in a film produced by Kamal Haasan soon.

Sundar C to direct Rajinikanth’s film with Kamal Haasan

Making the announcement, Kamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.” Sundar C is directing the film that will be headlined by Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

The note he shared spoke of the friendship he shares with Rajinikanth for many decades now: “The landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.” This will be Rajinikanth’s 173rd film. It will be released in theatres via Red Giant Movies.

Internet reacts

Sundar C’s wife, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, seemed pumped that her husband was directing Rajinikanth’s film with Kamal. Sharing the press note and a picture of the trio, she wrote, “My Heroes in one frame!!! Excitement beyond words!! (heart emojis)” Fans were also happy that they had finally made it official, with one of them commenting, “Rajinikanth - Kamal combo going strong since 1970. Is there any duo like them in any movie Industry??”

One fan who wasn’t happy with the choice of director commented, “The unity I wished for. Not the director I asked for.” Another wrote, “Unexpected thalaiva (bomb and sparkle emojis). After Arunachalam , Good to see this combo gonna give another banger blockbuster to industry.” Some were just relieved that, given Sundar was helming it, it wouldn’t be a gangster film, with one fan writing, “What a relief, that it is not going to be another run-of-the-mill gangster film! Three cheers to Rajini, Kamal and Sundar C! Waiting for Pongal 2027!”

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of Coolie. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project.