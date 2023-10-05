Leo trailer: Thalapathy Vijay fights henchmen and hyenas in blood-soaked new action film. Watch

Thalapathy Vijay fans have not kept calm for days now and the actor has been trending on X (Twitter). The anticipated trailer for his Tamil film Leo was finally unveiled by the cast and makers on Thursday. Leo will be released in theatres on October 19. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021. Also read: Vijay's Leo beats Ponniyin Selvan I in advance booking to become highest opening Tamil film in the UK

Leo trailer

Vijay in a still from Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it here:

About Leo

Leo has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music of Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo marks Anirudh and Vijay's third collaboration after Kaththi and Master.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Thalapathy 67, as it is Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor, and the title of the film was announced a few days later. Leo has been shot in Chennai and Kashmir, among other locations.

Trisha reunites with Vijay after a gap of 15 years

Vijay was last seen in Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, was released earlier this year in January. Apart from Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunite on-screen after a gap of 15 years. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli and Thirupaachi. Their last project together was the 2008 release Kuruvi.

Vijay watched Leo at a special screening

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly watched his upcoming film Leo at a special screening, which was held in Chennai. As per a Pinkvilla report, even though the post-production and re-recording works of the movie were yet to be finished and the final copy yet to be ready, the leading man expressed his desire to watch the film after he finished dubbing for his portions.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.