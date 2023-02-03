Vijay’s next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Leo, 'bloody sweet' promo video released

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Leo, and it was announced on Friday via a promo video. It has become a tradition of sorts for Lokesh Kanagaraj to shoot a promo video to announce his film titles. Lokesh's upcoming film with Vijay was tentatively named as Thalapathy 67. Also read: Thalapathy 67: Netflix acquires digital rights of Vijay-starrer, Sun TV gets satellite rights

Lokesh took to Twitter to announce the title and shared the promo. The video clip features Vijay working at what looks like a chocolate manufacturing unit. He can be seen handpicking coffee beans and juxtaposes his other side where we see him forging a sword from scratch and getting ready to face the imminent threat.

Towards the end of the video, as he draws the sword out, he dips it in the freshly made chocolate ganache. As he wields the sword, the title Leo appears on the screen. Vijay says ‘bloody sweet’ as the video ends.

Leo marks Vijay and Lokesh's reunion after Master. Tipped to be another gangster film laced with high action, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Trisha and Priya Anand among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Earlier this week, the cast and crew of Leo left for Kashmir to begin filming the first schedule. Fans got to learn about the team’s travel and managed to dig out the entire passenger list to know who will be a part of the film. Some pictures from Chennai airport have also surfaced on social media, confirming that Trisha Krishnan was among them.

Recently, Lokesh clarified whether Leo will be a part of the cinematic universe he’s building. Popularly called LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Vikram which had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. Contrary to recent rumours, his film with Vijay won’t be a part of LCU, the director said at the trailer launch event of the Tamil film, Laththi.

It is after completing Leo that Lokesh will begin work on Kaithi 2 with Karthi. He also has the next part of Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

