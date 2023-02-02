Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Thalapathy 67: Netflix acquires digital rights of Vijay-starrer, Sun TV gets satellite rights

tamil cinema
Published on Feb 02, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Digital and satellite rights of Vijay's upcoming Thalapathy 67 have been sold, even before its first shoot schedule. It will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vijay’s highly anticipated movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Thalapathy 67, is creating quite a buzz. On Thursday, Seven Screen Studio, the production house behind the movie, announced that Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights. OTT giant Netflix has bagged the digital rights of the film as well. Also read: Vijay and Trisha Krishnan come together for pooja ahead of Thalapathy 67 shoot

The announcement was made through a post on the Seven Screen Studio’s Twitter handle. It read, “Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss.” Tentatively, the film is titled as Thalapathy 67. The original title of the movie will be unveiled on February 3 at 5 pm.

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have collaborated once again after their 2021 blockbuster Master. Joining Vijay, actor Trisha Krishnan will be seen as the female lead of the film. It marks their fifth movie together after Kuruvi, Ghilli, Thiruppachi and Aathi. The movie also has Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy.

The official launch of Thalapathy 67 was held in Chennai on Wednesday with Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Mansoor and Priya in attendance.

ott:10
Topics
actor vijay netflix tamil cinema tamil film industry + 2 more
actor vijay netflix tamil cinema tamil film industry + 1 more
Thursday, February 02, 2023
