Madharaasi box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan film registers expected dip; brings in less than 3 crore

Madharaasi box office collection day 4: AR Murugadoss’ Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Madharaasi was released in theatres on 5 September. The action-drama film registered an expected dip on Monday after collecting ₹63 crore worldwide during its first weekend. Madharaasi box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the AR Murugadoss action-drama.

Madharaasi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Madharaasi collected an estimated ₹2.76cr crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total collection now to ₹39.16 crore. This dip is expected, given that it’s a weekday which won't have the advantage of the opening day or the weekend, but the film seems to have sustained a decent momentum.

It opened to ₹13.65 crore collection in India on Friday, making ₹12.1 crore and ₹10.65 crore over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The film has been performing better in Tamil than Telugu, with collections looking dismal in Hindi.

Though it is lagging behind Sivakarthikeyan’s last film, Amaran, and Murugadoss’ Sikandar, which made ₹83.1 crore and ₹84.25 crore in four days respectively, it remains to be seen if it can maintain its momentum in the coming days.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi sees Sivakarthikeyan as a patient with Fregoli delusion named Raghu Ram. He is unwittingly brought into an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu by someone who thinks he has nothing much to lose. Rukmini plays Malathy, Raghu’s love interest in the film, someone who tries to understand his affliction. Vidyut plays the smart antagonist, Virat, whom Raghu has to face off.

In an interview with Galatta Plus before the film’s release, Murugadoss revealed that he initially planned on making a film with Shah Rukh Khan playing a person with Fregoli delusion. “I didn’t plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it,” he said, adding, “He was so sweet and said we’ll do the film. But the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised.”