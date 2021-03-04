Malavika Mohanan on 50 days of Master: 'So many cherished memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life'

Actor Malavika Mohanan’s latest Tamil release Master has completed 50 days of theatrical run. In an Instagram post, she said that being part of this film has given her so many cherished memories which she will carry for the rest of her life.

In Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika was seen playing a college professor. The film was her second Tamil outing after Rajinikanth’s Petta. She wrote: “Master. A film which has given me so much. A chance to work with icons, some amazing lifelong friends, and so many cherished memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life (sic).”

Malavika also shared some of her stills from the movie.

Master was the biggest Tamil film to release in theatres around Sankranti festival this year.

Meanwhile, Malavika will be next seen opposite Dhanush in a yet-untitled Tamil film, which is currently dubbed D 43. Being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, D 43 also stars Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others.

Karthick Naren is directing D 43, which is tipped to be an investigative thriller. The team recently completed the first shooting schedule.

On completing the first schedule and working alongside Dhanush, Malavika tweeted: “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ @dhanushkraja Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon (sic).”

