Malavika Mohanan on 50 days of Master: 'So many cherished memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life'
- Malavika Mohanan shared several behind the scene pictures from the making of Master on completion of the film's 50 days in theatres.
Actor Malavika Mohanan’s latest Tamil release Master has completed 50 days of theatrical run. In an Instagram post, she said that being part of this film has given her so many cherished memories which she will carry for the rest of her life.
In Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika was seen playing a college professor. The film was her second Tamil outing after Rajinikanth’s Petta. She wrote: “Master. A film which has given me so much. A chance to work with icons, some amazing lifelong friends, and so many cherished memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life (sic).”
Malavika also shared some of her stills from the movie.
Master was the biggest Tamil film to release in theatres around Sankranti festival this year.
Meanwhile, Malavika will be next seen opposite Dhanush in a yet-untitled Tamil film, which is currently dubbed D 43. Being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, D 43 also stars Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others.
Karthick Naren is directing D 43, which is tipped to be an investigative thriller. The team recently completed the first shooting schedule.
Also read: Fahadh Faasil injured on sets of Malayankunju
On completing the first schedule and working alongside Dhanush, Malavika tweeted: “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ @dhanushkraja Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon (sic).”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan on 50 days of Master: 'So many memories I’ll carry for my life'
- Malavika Mohanan shared several behind the scene pictures from the making of Master on completion of the film's 50 days in theatres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwaryaa Dhanush takes help from 'lil Mysterio' to urge fans to wear a mask
- Aishwaryaa Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Lingaa and urged followers to wear a mask.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan
- Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix
- Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus
- Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school drop out'
- Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics
- Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox