Mammootty and Dhanush celebrate their National Award wins together on OM set with Rajkumar Perisamy and R Kalaivanan

Superstars Mammootty and Dhanush, director Rajkumar Perisamy and editor R Kalaivanan celebrated their National Award wins on the sets of their upcoming film OM. An excited Mammootty shared snaps of their celebrations on social media, writing about how grateful they are for the love that has come their way. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)

Mammootty-Dhanush celebrate National Award wins

Dhanush and Mammootty celebrated their National Award wins together.

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Mammootty posted pictures of himself, Dhanush, R Kalaivanan and Rajkumar Perisamy cutting a cake on the sets of OM to celebrate their National Awards. Posting them, he wrote, “A small celebration of our National Award wins with Dhanush, Rajkumar Periasamy and R Kalaivanan on the sets of OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes.” This is Mammootty's fourth National Award and the sixth in Dhanush's career.

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{{^usCountry}} Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam. Dhanush won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. One for his directorial venture Raayan, which won Best Tamil Film, and he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller. Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while Kalaivanan won the National Award for the same film in the Best Editing category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam. Dhanush won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. One for his directorial venture Raayan, which won Best Tamil Film, and he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller. Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while Kalaivanan won the National Award for the same film in the Best Editing category. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the third national award as an actor but recognition for directing Raayan is a different milestone in my artistic journey,” wrote Dhanush in a note after the win, adding, “A first is always unforgettable.” Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan, posted his pic with a funny caption that read: “Another one ?” Yes Pa ! It’s like your FOURTH! “Oh sweet ! What about you ? Win anything ? Er No ! “No pressure son ! You do you” #Greatest #Of #All #Time #MicDrop

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About OM

OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood) is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Directed by Rajkumar, it is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 16. The film is inspired by real-life events, though the full narrative details are kept under wraps. The film is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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Dhanush last starred in Kara this year and will soon also star in Thamizh Murugan, apart from OM. Mammootty, who last starred in Patriot, has Law and Order, Padayaatra, Mattancherry Mafia and a few other films lined up for release in Malayalam.