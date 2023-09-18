Nayanthara holds Vignesh Shivan close as she shares romantic pool pic with him: 'Bliss'

Nayanthara, who is grabbing attention for her performance in Jawan, took to X (Twitter) on Monday to share a glimpse inside her recent outing with filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan. She shared a candid photo featuring the two inside a swimming pool. The couple was seemingly in Kerala for a romantic getaway. Also read: Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan enters ₹800 crore worldwide club

Nayanthara's loved-up pic with Vignesh

Nayanthara has shared a pool picture with Vignesh Shivan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bliss," wrote the actor alongside her photo with Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara, who recently announced the launch of her skincare brand, lovingly looked at Vignesh in the photo she tweeted. Vignesh had his back towards the camera as he enjoyed the relaxing view of what appeared to be the backwaters in Kerala.

A fan reacted to their photo, tweeting, "So beautiful." One more wrote, "Nice!" Another person said, "After the success of Jawan (heart eyes)." Many have lauded Nayanthara for her recent release, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Nayanthara on Allu Arjun's review of Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Jawan opposite Shah Rukh, had replied to National Films Award-winner Allu Arjun after he praised her performance in the film.

He acknowledged Nayanthara's acting and tweeted as he shared his Jawan review in a long tweet, "Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale..." Replying to Allu Arjun's tweet, Nayanthara had shared on Instagram Stories, “So sweet of you...”

Vignesh Shivan's birthday wish for Nayanthara's mom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Vignesh Shivan, who shares a close bond with Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian, left a sweet birthday wish for her on Instagram. The filmmaker shared a bunch of photos of the mother-daughter duo and also himself alongside a caption that read, "Happy birthday to you Omana Kurian, my Atha amma. Love you soooo much !!! You are our biggest strength. All your prayers and your blessings make our life so beautiful! May you live forever. Birthday wishes from me, Nayan, Uyir and Ulag (Vignesh and Nayanthara's twins)."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's relationship

The couple dated for close to seven years before getting married in June last year. Vignesh and Nayanthara's wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family as well as celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth and AR Rahman, among many others. Nayanthara and Vignesh had gone to Thailand for their honeymoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10