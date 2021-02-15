Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who has just starred in two Tamil films, was in for a surprise on Sunday as her fans unveiled a temple which they have built exclusively for her in Chennai. Several pictures from the unveiling ceremony of the temple have gone viral on social media.
Going by the pictures, fans have installed a bust size statue of Nidhhi in the temple and performed a special puja on Sunday.
Talking to Times of India, Nidhhi said her fans unveiled the temple as a Valentine's Day gift for her. “They told me it’s their Valentine’s Day gift to me,” she says, “I was shocked. I didn’t expect it. But I am also happy and thankful to have fans who shower me with love,” she said.
She went on to reveal that she doesn’t know the exact location of the temple but she confirmed it’s somewhere in Chennai.
In the past, fans have built temples for several Tamil stars such as MGR, Khushbhu Sundar, Hansika Motwani and Nayanthara among others.
Talking about the honour of having a temple in her name so early on in her career, Nidhhi said: “I am still so new. I’ve done just two films in Tamil, a few in Telugu and I’m shooting for a couple of them in both the languages now. So yes, it’s shocking, but I am also overwhelmed. I didn’t know my fans would go to this extent and do something like this.”
Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'
“I don’t even have a formal fans association. I do interact with them on social media, but I haven’t had that chance last year, and in 2021, I’d been caught up with my releases and shoots. I have spoken about wanting to do something for kids and dogs in my interviews. So, I know they have been conducting ‘annadhanam’ for kids and doing welfare activities for animals, which I encourage. But this is unexpected. I just want to say, thank you for all the love. I’m grateful to have such fans.”
On the career front, Nidhhi is waiting to join the sets of her upcoming Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: I always had this image of the south film industry as only known for dancing and singing but I was really wrong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic
- Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai to release on March 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil film Koozhangal wins Tiger award at Rotterdam film festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan complete shooting first schedule of their film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says undergoing treatment
- Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith defend farmers' right to protest: 'It is democracy'
- Filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, and actor Salim Kumar, have spoken about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival
- Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox