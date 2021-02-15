Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who has just starred in two Tamil films, was in for a surprise on Sunday as her fans unveiled a temple which they have built exclusively for her in Chennai. Several pictures from the unveiling ceremony of the temple have gone viral on social media.

Going by the pictures, fans have installed a bust size statue of Nidhhi in the temple and performed a special puja on Sunday.

Talking to Times of India, Nidhhi said her fans unveiled the temple as a Valentine's Day gift for her. “They told me it’s their Valentine’s Day gift to me,” she says, “I was shocked. I didn’t expect it. But I am also happy and thankful to have fans who shower me with love,” she said.





She went on to reveal that she doesn’t know the exact location of the temple but she confirmed it’s somewhere in Chennai.

In the past, fans have built temples for several Tamil stars such as MGR, Khushbhu Sundar, Hansika Motwani and Nayanthara among others.

Talking about the honour of having a temple in her name so early on in her career, Nidhhi said: “I am still so new. I’ve done just two films in Tamil, a few in Telugu and I’m shooting for a couple of them in both the languages now. So yes, it’s shocking, but I am also overwhelmed. I didn’t know my fans would go to this extent and do something like this.”

Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

“I don’t even have a formal fans association. I do interact with them on social media, but I haven’t had that chance last year, and in 2021, I’d been caught up with my releases and shoots. I have spoken about wanting to do something for kids and dogs in my interviews. So, I know they have been conducting ‘annadhanam’ for kids and doing welfare activities for animals, which I encourage. But this is unexpected. I just want to say, thank you for all the love. I’m grateful to have such fans.”

On the career front, Nidhhi is waiting to join the sets of her upcoming Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan soon.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON