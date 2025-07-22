Nithya Menen says she experienced heartbreak in every relationship she's had; no longer feels grief about soulmate

Actor Nithya Menen is promoting her upcoming romantic comedy, Thalaivan Thalaivii. During the promotional run, Nithya opened up about love, relationships and marriage, getting candid about experiencing heartbreak and no longer feeling grief about finding a soulmate. (Also Read: Nithya Menen picked cow dung with bare hands for Dhanush's Idly Kadai; had it in nails while accepting National Award) Nithya Menen got candid about not letting herself be forced into marriage by family or society.

Nithya Menen on marriage and love

On The Ramya Show, Nithya spoke about how her idea of love and relationships evolved over the years and how, when she was younger, she was set on the idea of finding her soulmate.

“The idea of love evolved for me through the years; it’s not a central theme of my life. When I was younger, it was so important to me to find my soulmate. Family, parents and society make you feel like it’s inevitable. I’ve understood now that you can live a different life. Otherwise, you feel like a failure. It’s impossible for everybody to find love and get married. Ratan Tata was not married. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, also great. It doesn’t give me grief.”

She also spoke about her past relationships on SS Music, talking about how every single time it only gave her heartbreak. “I am so happy that life is an open path now. Every set notion has broken for me, freeing me up to live life. Everything is great and wonderful only when it’s for a good reason. I’ve been heartbroken every single time. It’s obviously why I am not with someone right now. All of that only teaches you about people’s intentions. You realise what you’re searching itself is wrong, you have to leave it.”

About Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Nithya and Vijay Sethupathi play a married couple in the film, which also stars Yogi Babu, Saravanan, Semban Vinod Jose, and others. The film will be released in theatres on 25 July.